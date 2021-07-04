Brokerages Expect Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) will announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Canoo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.30). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canoo will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($1.00). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Canoo.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.16.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOEV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Canoo in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Canoo from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty decreased their target price on shares of Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

GOEV stock opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 18.05, a quick ratio of 18.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Canoo has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Canoo by 210.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 231,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 157,035 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,056,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Canoo by 1,405.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,244 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,225,000. 9.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

