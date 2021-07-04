Brokerages Expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) will announce sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Capri’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Capri posted sales of $451.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 148.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year sales of $5.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPRI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Capri from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.04.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.7% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 183.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $56.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.52. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.25.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

