Brokerages Expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $93.15 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will report sales of $93.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $94.00 million and the lowest is $92.00 million. Lightspeed POS reported sales of $36.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full-year sales of $441.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $434.69 million to $448.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $599.73 million, with estimates ranging from $525.00 million to $655.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lightspeed POS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cormark upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

Shares of NYSE:LSPD traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.69. The company had a trading volume of 570,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,214. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $23.74 and a 12 month high of $87.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion and a PE ratio of -107.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.51.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

