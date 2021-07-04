Brokerages Expect NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.24). NeuBase Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.79). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NeuBase Therapeutics.

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NBSE. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

NeuBase Therapeutics stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.21. The company has a market cap of $152.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of -0.01.

In other news, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after buying an additional 22,930 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $4,690,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 61,595 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,174,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.