Brokerages Expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. RadNet posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 187.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $315.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RDNT shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of RDNT stock remained flat at $$34.39 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 196,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,929. RadNet has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $36.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 171.95 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.06.

In related news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $492,791.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence L. Levitt acquired 7,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 191,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,586. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RadNet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000,000 after buying an additional 156,933 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,067,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,977,000 after purchasing an additional 40,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 65,111 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 685,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,899,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 669,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

