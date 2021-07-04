Brokerages Expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will announce $22.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.93 million and the lowest is $21.31 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $16.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $159.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $148.50 million to $170.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $130.60 million, with estimates ranging from $112.70 million to $143.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.06 million.

RIGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 253.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 775,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 555,695 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,054,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 22,508 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,288,000 after buying an additional 2,329,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $4.41 on Thursday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

