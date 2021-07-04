Brokerages Expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Sabra Health Care REIT reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sabra Health Care REIT.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%.

SBRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.63.

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $5,079,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 272,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 67,345 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 17,306 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBRA opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.