Brokerages Expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts predict that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.32. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 63.06% and a negative net margin of 53.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on SWN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Johnson Rice cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. US Capital Advisors raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.45.

Shares of SWN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.55. 8,598,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,923,669. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.49. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $215,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 417,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,035 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,729 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

