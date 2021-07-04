Brokerages Set Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) PT at $48.00

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several research firms recently commented on AKZOY. Zacks Investment Research raised Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets raised Akzo Nobel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Friday.

OTCMKTS AKZOY traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.75. The stock had a trading volume of 72,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,987. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.06. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $30.34 and a twelve month high of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

