Brokerages Set Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) PT at $119.15

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.15.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Northern Trust Capital Markets started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $79.88 on Thursday. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $92.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.72.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 656.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,533,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,004.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 25,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $1,670,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,645 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,522.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,700 shares of company stock worth $3,260,155 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,654 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,567,000 after acquiring an additional 628,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,815,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,142,000 after acquiring an additional 497,210 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,612,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,986,000 after acquiring an additional 458,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,787,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,800,000 after acquiring an additional 439,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

