Brokerages Set Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Target Price at $21.75

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.11 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.53. Cameco has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $21.95.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

