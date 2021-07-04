Brokerages Set Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Price Target at $194.20

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $194.20.

LBRDK has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,878. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $125.33 and a twelve month high of $176.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.29. The company has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.