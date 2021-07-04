Brokerages Set NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target at $3.00

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.29.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of NuVista Energy in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC upped their price target on NuVista Energy from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on NuVista Energy from $2.20 to $2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NUVSF stock opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.43. NuVista Energy has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.59.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

