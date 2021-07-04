Brokerages Set Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Target Price at $9.50

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

RIGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $16,608,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 257.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,678,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,581,000 after buying an additional 2,650,275 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 334.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,297,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,278,000 after buying an additional 2,538,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,288,000 after buying an additional 2,329,590 shares during the period. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $750.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.21. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

