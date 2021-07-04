Brokerages Set Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) PT at $33.65

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.65.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Russel Metals from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Russel Metals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Russel Metals from $31.50 to $34.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

OTCMKTS RUSMF opened at $27.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.64. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $29.05.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.