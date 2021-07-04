Brokerages Set The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) PT at $93.00

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.00.

Several brokerages have commented on TKR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of TKR opened at $80.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.34. The Timken has a 12 month low of $43.23 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.74.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Timken will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The Timken’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

In other The Timken news, VP Bo Hans Olof Landin sold 2,500 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,920.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 2,707 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $248,123.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,693 shares of company stock worth $15,569,086 in the last three months. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Timken by 85.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in The Timken by 260.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in The Timken by 41.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in The Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in The Timken by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

