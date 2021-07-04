Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. cut its position in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) by 83.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,903 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.10% of Brookfield Property REIT worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BPYU. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 43.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Property REIT by 308.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Brookfield Property REIT by 300.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Brookfield Property REIT by 57.5% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Property REIT alerts:

NASDAQ:BPYU opened at $18.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.46. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

Read More: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.