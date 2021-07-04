Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.840-$1.890 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.31 billion-$2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRKR. Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.64.

Shares of BRKR opened at $77.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.80. Bruker has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $77.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bruker will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

