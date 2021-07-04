Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. “

BMTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bryn Mawr Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.83.

Shares of BMTC stock opened at $41.35 on Thursday. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $49.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $822.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $54.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.54 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 24.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 19.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

