Budweiser Brewing Company APAC (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Budweiser Brewing Company APAC (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $4.50.

Get Budweiser Brewing Company APAC alerts:

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Company Profile

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, sells, and exports beer primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and other Asia Pacific regions. It offers a portfolio of approximately 50 beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.