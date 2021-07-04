Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,446 ($31.96). Bunzl shares last traded at GBX 2,429 ($31.74), with a volume of 573,259 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,650 ($34.62) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,541.67 ($33.21).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of £8.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,324.10.

In other Bunzl news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,315 ($30.25), for a total transaction of £22,316.60 ($29,156.78). Also, insider Richard Howes sold 19,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,456 ($32.09), for a total transaction of £476,046.48 ($621,957.77). Insiders sold a total of 29,867 shares of company stock valued at $72,531,988 in the last three months.

About Bunzl (LON:BNZL)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

