Burst (BURST) Market Cap Reaches $69.32 Million

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 42.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Burst has a market capitalization of $69.32 million and approximately $22,324.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Burst has traded up 61.1% against the dollar. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0327 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Burst
BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,120,642,444 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org.
Buying and Selling Burst
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.
