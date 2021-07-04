Bytom Market Cap Reaches $91.77 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 3rd. Bytom has a total market cap of $91.77 million and approximately $15.67 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can now be bought for about $0.0637 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bytom has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.33 or 0.00400576 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006934 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000548 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000052 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,688,469,788 coins and its circulating supply is 1,441,184,857 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

