Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of CRNCY stock remained flat at $$4.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65. Cairn Energy has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $6.87.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

