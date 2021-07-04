Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Short Interest Update

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.0 days.
CLNFF traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $48.10. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 283. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.91. Calian Group has a 12-month low of $39.87 and a 12-month high of $53.00.
Calian Group Company Profile
