Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Short Interest Update

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.0 days.

CLNFF traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $48.10. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 283. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.91. Calian Group has a 12-month low of $39.87 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

