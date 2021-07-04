Cambiar Investors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101,331 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.89. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

