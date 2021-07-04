Cambiar Investors LLC Has $2.83 Million Holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,407 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 243.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NV5 Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 2,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $225,225.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $867,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 134,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,707,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,737 shares of company stock valued at $5,836,961. Corporate insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVEE opened at $93.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $109.39. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

