Cambiar Investors LLC Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Hub Group worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Hub Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hub Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.92.

HUBG stock opened at $68.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.01. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.18 and a twelve month high of $74.95.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.17%. Analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

