Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 561 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.08% of Diodes worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Diodes by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Diodes by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Diodes by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIOD. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 14,961 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $1,068,963.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,473,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,900 shares of company stock worth $3,141,357. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes stock opened at $79.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.75. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $91.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.07 million. Diodes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

