Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 5,650 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 865,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,926,000 after purchasing an additional 212,604 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,575,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 219,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,919,000 after purchasing an additional 28,477 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 183,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,565,000 after buying an additional 16,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,528,000 after buying an additional 59,029 shares during the last quarter. 26.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $118.31 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $117.56 and a twelve month high of $122.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.22.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

