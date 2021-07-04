Cambiar Investors LLC Trims Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter worth $6,206,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter worth $327,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $186.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.37. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.57 and a 1 year high of $195.25.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SAFM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.29.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

