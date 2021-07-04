Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$27.00 and last traded at C$35.11, with a volume of 111357 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CWB. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.50 to C$38.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.88.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$35.19. The company has a market cap of C$3.04 billion and a PE ratio of 10.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

