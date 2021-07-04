Capital Bank & Trust Co Buys 1,082 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in ASML were worth $59,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in ASML by 450.0% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in ASML by 762.5% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASML. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $618.00.

Shares of ASML traded up $8.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $687.54. The stock had a trading volume of 449,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,593. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $667.79. ASML Holding has a one year low of $343.25 and a one year high of $710.97. The stock has a market cap of $288.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.31.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

