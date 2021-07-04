Capital Bank & Trust Co Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,064,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.3% of Capital Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned 0.06% of Chevron worth $111,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.44.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.07. 7,108,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,336,279. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $204.51 billion, a PE ratio of -25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.