Capital Bank & Trust Co Grows Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned about 0.13% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $51,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,841,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 238.1% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,472,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $2,131,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alcosta Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $3,500,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,238,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,143 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CMG traded up $28.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,566.37. 225,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,892. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,404.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,061.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1,579.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,818.00 to $1,720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,663.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

