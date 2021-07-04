Capital Bank & Trust Co Trims Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Capital Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,115,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,942 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned about 0.66% of GoDaddy worth $86,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in GoDaddy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 630,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in GoDaddy by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,878,000 after acquiring an additional 41,940 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in GoDaddy by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 69,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 29,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.07.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,945,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GDDY traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $89.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,188. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.31.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $901.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. Research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

