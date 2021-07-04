Capital Fund Management S.A. Lowers Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,445 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,545.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $12.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.76. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 447.47% and a net margin of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

In other news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $273,187.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 570,187 shares in the company, valued at $6,608,467.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $25,443.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 197,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,603.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,880 shares of company stock worth $325,973 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

