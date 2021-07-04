Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Curis in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Curis in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Knott David M bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $7.67 on Friday. Curis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 292.06% and a negative return on equity of 62.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Curis, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Curis in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Curis in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

