Capital International Investors Boosts Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 121.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,226,724 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.06% of Discover Financial Services worth $1,595,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1,186.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 101,470 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 746.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 737,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,764,000 after purchasing an additional 650,346 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 50,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 104,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.20. 998,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,078. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.66. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $125.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at $12,988,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.31.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

