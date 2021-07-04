Capital International Investors Decreases Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Capital International Investors trimmed its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,492,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 349,265 shares during the period. ASML makes up about 0.9% of Capital International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Capital International Investors’ holdings in ASML were worth $3,383,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ASML by 450.0% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of ASML by 762.5% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cowen upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $618.00.

NASDAQ ASML traded up $8.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $687.54. 449,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $288.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $667.79. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $343.25 and a 12-month high of $710.97.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.