Capital International Investors Purchases 16,936,808 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,936,808 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up about 1.1% of Capital International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Capital International Investors owned approximately 5.95% of ConocoPhillips worth $4,250,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 536.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,307,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,154,000 after buying an additional 4,473,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,071,616,000 after buying an additional 3,965,622 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,652 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,150,825 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $855,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 291.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,070,565 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $215,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,326 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

COP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.75. 7,636,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,704,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.46. The company has a market cap of $84.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -418.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

