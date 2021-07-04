Capital International Investors Sells 3,956 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Capital International Investors lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,376,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in CME Group were worth $2,119,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in CME Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.80.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $881,048.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,146,584.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

