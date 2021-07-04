Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target increased by MKM Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Capri from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.04.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $56.22 on Thursday. Capri has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $59.60. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of -130.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.25.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Capri will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth $216,192,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Capri by 1,348.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,076,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,912,000 after buying an additional 1,933,283 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth $79,072,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Capri by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,621,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,718,000 after buying an additional 1,703,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Capri by 36,838.6% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 987,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,337,000 after buying an additional 984,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

