Capri (NYSE:CPRI) PT Raised to $85.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Capri from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. OTR Global raised Capri to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.04.

Capri stock opened at $56.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.52. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Masterton Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,686,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 222.2% during the first quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 805.2% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 48,301 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 2,695.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 249,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after purchasing an additional 240,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 42.1% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,850,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

