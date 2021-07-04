CargoX Trading Up 23% Over Last Week (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 4th. Over the last week, CargoX has traded up 23% against the US dollar. One CargoX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000851 BTC on exchanges. CargoX has a market capitalization of $50.41 million and $53,055.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00054890 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00018358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $285.28 or 0.00803123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,859.72 or 0.08050590 BTC.

About CargoX

CargoX (CRYPTO:CXO) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 166,845,647 coins. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

Buying and Selling CargoX

