Carry 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.67 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded up 80.6% against the U.S. dollar. Carry has a market cap of $71.89 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry coin can currently be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00035886 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00030893 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000110 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Carry

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,327,492,876 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

