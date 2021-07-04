carVertical Trading 7% Higher This Week (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One carVertical coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, carVertical has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $3.98 million and $75,658.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

carVertical Profile

CV is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

carVertical Coin Trading

