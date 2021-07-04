CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Short Interest Update

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBSC opened at $0.50 on Friday. CB Scientific has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60.

Get CB Scientific alerts:

About CB Scientific

CB Scientific, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. The company's FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, offers compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms and information for physicians.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for CB Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.