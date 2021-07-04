CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Short Interest Update

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CBSC opened at $0.50 on Friday. CB Scientific has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60.
About CB Scientific
