CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.14

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.14 and last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 14222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.63.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of CEL-SCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $243,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,573.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter R. Young bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $37,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,051.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 38.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,235,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after acquiring an additional 346,266 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 1,391.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 178,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 166,637 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,829,000 after acquiring an additional 128,417 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 627.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 144,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 124,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 19.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 608,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after acquiring an additional 101,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

