Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of Celcuity stock opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $307.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.92. Celcuity has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $33.01.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Celcuity will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 1.7% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Celcuity by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celcuity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $612,000. 24.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

